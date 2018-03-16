Open Air Burning Ban Continued for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County

03/16/2018 Release from the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County:

Due to the continued enhanced wildfire threat and high winds for Friday, March 16, all open-air burning operations in and Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg will be suspended.

This ban will be reviewed on Saturday, March 17 at 7 a.m. to determine if open-air burning may resume.

An open-air burning ban means that any open flame action cannot be performed such as the burning of brush or debris, bon fires, and/or recreational fires.

Please use extreme caution when using grills or any other open flame cooking devices during this time period.

If you have any questions about this ban please contact your locality representative.