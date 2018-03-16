Update: Charlottesville Judge Hearing Evidence in DeAndre Harris Trial

A Charlottesville judge is listening to evidence in the case of a man charged with assault following the Unite the Right rally.

DeAndre Shakur Harris appeared in Charlottesville General District Court Friday, March 16. The Suffolk-area man is charged with one misdemeanor count of assault, and faces a possible bond violation for an incident in Southampton on January 10.

Harris is well known as the man who was beaten by alleged white supremacists inside the Market Street Parking Garage on August 12, 2017. However, Harris is accused of assaulting a man with a flashlight prior to that.

Charlottesville police added extra security measures ahead of Friday’s trial. More than a 100 people gathered to offer Harris support both inside and outside the courtroom.

The commonwealth says Harris struck Harold Ray Crews on the back of the head. Four men - Jacob Scott Goodwin, Tyler Watkins Davis, Daniel Patrick Borden, and Alex Michael Ramos - accused of then attacking Harris.

The defense argues Harris did not hit Crews, but rather the defendant was trying to strike a flag pole Crews was holding. The attorney said Harris thought Crews was using the pole as a weapon.

Four witnesses, including Crews, are expected to take the stand to testify in the case.

Harris faces charges in Southampton for speeding, transporting a loaded rifle, and possession of a concealed weapon.

Members of activist groups like Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) and Black Lives Matter have demanded charges be dropped against Harris, Corey Long, and other protesters.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.