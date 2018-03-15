Charlottesville Community Hears from Gun Violence Experts on Shooting Statistics

People who study gun violence in the United States spoke at a forum hosted by Charlottesville High School on Thursday, March 15.

One person who spoke says that data surrounding shootings show that schools are actually one of the safest places to send your kids. However, some parents still don’t feel at ease after certain recent events.

Thursday night’s forum drew a crowd of parents, students, and teachers to listen to a series of presentations from Young Violence and the Charlottesville Police Department.

Members of the audience were asked to fill out a questionnaire saying what they want teachers to be armed with, and very few wrote down guns.

During a presentation about shooting statistics, Dr. Cornell with Young Violence explained that most shootings occur in restaurants and large public venues.

“You can have the data, you can have the information, but I still think the feeling that a lot of that's being echoed in the room as far as people being worried is something you gotta talk about,” says Elizabeth Korab, an instructional coach at Clark Elementary School.

Many parents and teachers agreed with that sentiment, saying that statistics still don't give them much peace of mind.

"I just don't feel, when I send my daughter to school, I worry if she's gonna come home, and so I just wanna come here and be part of the conversation because it just feels like everyone has to be part of the conversation," says Lashundra Bryson Morsberger, a mother of an elementary school student in Charlottesville.

Korab adds that she hopes this forum will bring about changes in schools.

The intent of Thursday night’s open discussion is to see what parents and teachers want in Charlottesville classrooms and to hopefully equip them with what they need to keep students safe.