Trail Hub Project Provides Direct Route to 5th Street Station

A new trail will make the 5th Street Station more accessible

People got a first look at a new trail making its way to Albemarle County on Thursday, March 15.

The Trail Hub Project will give runners and walkers a new route to explore that leads directly to the 5th Street Station.

On Thursday, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission gave community members in the county the details of the design and location near Interstate 64 at Moore's Creek.

“Allowing them not only recreational opportunities, but also alternative transportation to get up to 5th Street Station and beyond,” says Jessica Mauzy, a landscape architect.

Construction is expected to being in 2020.