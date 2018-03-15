City Councilors Discuss Increasing Minimum Wage

Charlottesville City Council is moving forward with paying city employees a living wage.

On Thursday, March 15, councilors met at CitySpace for their second budget work session.

Salary adjustments for the lowest-paid workers will increase to $14.20 an hour in the coming fiscal year. That increases to $14.60 in fiscal year 2020, and then to $15 by fiscal year 2021.

“It's a very important issue for me,” says Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker. “It doesn't solve all the problems, but it at least gets individuals working at a base salary that they can do more than survive off of and it sets the tempo for the rest of the community to understand that the city is moving in this direction and hopefully the private industry will move in that direction too."

Council also discussed the Capital Improvement Program, which includes improvements to Buford Middle School and the Charlottesville Police Department.