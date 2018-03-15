Habitat for Humanity Presents Plans to Transform Affordable Housing Community

Habitat for Humanity is presenting its plans for the first phase of a redevelopment that will transform Albemarle County's largest community of affordable, but sub-par, housing.

On Thursday, March 15, the organization met with the 5th and Avon Community Advisory Committee to learn more about the plans for the Southwood Mobile Home Park.

The goal is to turn the park into a mixed-use, mixed-income community. The first phase would include no more than 350 housing units, which will be developed with the help of feedback from the people who live there.

Habitat says it hopes to get the first rezoning request approved by the end of the year.