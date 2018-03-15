Cavaliers Practice for NCAA Tournament, Ready to Make a Run Without De'Andre Hunter

The 'Hoos are in Charlotte for the NCAA tournament

The UVa basketball team is a 21-point favorite for Friday night's first round NCAA tournament game against 16-seed Maryland-Baltimore County.

The 'Hoos practiced Thursday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina where they will play their first two games.

Virginia is adjusting to life without ACC Sixth Man of the Year De'Andre Hunter, who is out for the tournament with a broken left wrist.

Thursday was the first chance the media was allowed to talk to the Virginia players since the news came out about Hunter.

"Dissapointed", says Hunter. "But I'm going to cheer these guys on so I'll be happy when they get the 'W' tomorrow."

"That's a really big loss for us because he's the anchor for us offensively and defensively, says Mamadi Diakte. "But the team is already here. We have to find a way to get through everything."

"It's a tough loss for us," says Jack Salt. "De'Andre's a great player for us and he's been great for us this season but we have to have the next man up mentality and that's what we're going to do."

"Everybody's going to pitch in and be ready when their names are called," says Nigel Johnson. "To do what they can and play their best basketball at this time of the year."

"I might have to guard a few different positions," says Devon Hall. "I've guarded before and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

"I feel really bad for him," says Ty Jerome, "I wish he (Hunter) were playing of course, but we don't have time to hang our heads, oh I wish De'Andre was playing. He's great, he's a great player, we're going to miss him tremendously but this is no time to hang our heads."

Virginia tips off with UMBC at 9:20 Friday night.