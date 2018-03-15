Activist Groups Gather at Charlottesville Courthouse Ahead of DeAndre Harris Trial

People gathered outside the Charlottesville General District Courthouse on Thursday ahead of a trial set for Friday, March 16.

This upcoming case stems from the violence that unfolded on August 12.

Many members of activist groups like Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) and Black Lives Matter were present at the courthouse. They say the charge against DeAndre Harris needs to be dropped, and he is a victim of what happened last summer.

Organizers say that this vigil is aimed at encouraging people to attend Harris's trial on Friday.

They’re calling on Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Platania to drop all charges against Harris. They say he was defending himself from white supremacists on August 12 during the incident in the Market Street Parking Garage following the Unite the Right rally.

"DeAndre was abused, physically brutalized less that 500 yards from where we stand,” says Lisa Woolfork of Black Lives Matter. “Tomorrow, we will see if the courts will continue that brutalization or not and we should all be paying attention because this affects all of us."

The vigil’s organizers are also calling for the charges to be dropped against Donald Blakney and Corey Long, who both also face charges stemming from August 12.

Harris is charged with a misdemeanor assault. His trial is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Charlottesville General District Court.

Four other men are also charged in that garage beating incident.