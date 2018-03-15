Albemarle County Toys 'R' Us Employees React to Chain Closing

One of America's most well-known toy stores is closing its doors for good after 70 years of business.

The news came as a shock for the more than 70 employees at the Albemarle County Toys "R" Us store location, who will soon be out of a job.

Store manager Jason Harris says he got the news late Wednesday, March 14, during a telephone conference from headquarters. He heard some of the stores across the country were closing, but thought the Albemarle County store was in the clear because sales have been up.

Harris was told that within the next 60 days, Toys "R" Us will be liquidating all U.S. stores and employees are only guaranteed 60 days of pay. Some of the employees have been working at this store for over 15 years, and will now be forced to search for a job elsewhere.

On Thursday, the store parking lot was packed all day with customers. Harris says he had to call in extra staff to handle the crowds, but the most difficult part for him has been thinking about the shopping experience that so many people will now no longer get to enjoy.

"It’s the one place where kids come in here, and it’s like a magical place and it’s really a shame that that atmosphere is going to be lost forever," says Harris.

Some shoppers say they're upset that their children will no longer get to experience the fun of strolling the aisles of their childhood toy store.

"I have, like, five grandchildren and I've always done my shopping here, ever since they were little,” says Nancy Morris, who was shopping at Toys "R" Us on Thursday. “Now it’s like, where do you go to shop?"

Harris says the Toys "R" Us headquarters has not yet informed them of when they will start discounting items, but says he was told they would have to get rid of all inventory within the next 60 days.