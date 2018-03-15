Albemarle County School Taking Part in Augmented Reality Program

An Albemarle County middle school is one of the first in the country to test out Google's latest classroom technology.

Students at Burley Middle School are getting to take virtual trips to the moon or go inside an eyeball with Google's Pioneer Augmented Reality program.

The program works with Google phones assigned to classrooms. Students use the phones to scan barcodes that unlock stages of different lessons.

Various scenarios and objects then pop up onto the phone screen inside the classroom environment.

Students say it beats reading textbooks.

Teachers say they plan to use Pioneer for subjects like science, history, and photography.

Burley Middle School will be testing the pilot program, along with a few other select schools across the country.

Albemarle County Public Schools says Pioneer should be available at all the schools in two years.