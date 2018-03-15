'Hoos Showcase Skills for NFL Scouts at UVA's Pro-Timing Day

Several UVa football seniors showcased their skills Thursday morning for many NFL scouts at Virginia's annual Pro-Timing Day.

Micah Kiser, Quin Blanding, Kurt Benkert, Andrew Brown, Andre Levrone, Doni Dowling, Daniel Hamm, Brandon Pertile and John Montelus all worked out for the scouts.

The guys did several drills and exercises including the vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard run, bench press and agility drills.

Kiser, Blanding, Brown and Benkert had previously worked out for scouts at the NFL combine in Indianapolis earlier this month.

Today Benkert was asked what he was looking to prove to the NFL scouts.

"That I can make the big-arm throws and can be accurate while doing it," says Benkert. "That was my focus and be smooth in my drops and throw on the run and make off-balance throws. I'm just kind of the whole package."

Brown and Kiser were also hoping to build on strong performances at the NFL combine.

"My 40 time was really good, I jumped really well, I had really good agility times as well." says Kiser talking about the combine. "I'm just trying to come out here and show I'm an athletic player, that I'm fully healthy right now."

Brown says he wanted to improve today on his 40-yard run time, "I got that 4.9, 4.8 40-yard time, I got the same broad jump (time) that I had at the combine, the drills I feel like I did pretty well."

The NFL draft is April 26th-28th in Arlington, Texas.