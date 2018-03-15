Thousands of Albemarle Voters Affected by Polling Place Changes

Thousands of voters in Albemarle County will have a new polling place starting with the primary election in June.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved a number of changes at its meeting on Wednesday, March 14. Approximately 8,000 of Albemarle County's 75,000 voters will be affected by the polling place changes.

Four existing precincts have been split to accommodate the growing population, and parts of the Brownsville and Crozet precincts will be combined to form a new Mechums River precinct. The Cale and Freebridge precincts have both been split in half, creating two new polling places.

Also of note, the Belfield and Jack Jouett precincts have been combined since the county lost its polling place in Belfield and has not been able to replace it.

Now the voter registrar's office is tasked with informing voters and preparing for changes in time for the next election in June.

“We'll need to send out new voter cards to all of them with great big exclamation points saying ‘don't throw this in the garbage can, your voting location has changed,’ and hopefully we'll have that all ready for the June primary,” says Jake Washburne of the Albemarle Registrar of Voters.

Washburne says he hopes to have those new voter cards sent out to voters within the next four to six weeks.