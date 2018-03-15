Trial Underway for Staunton Man Accused of Murdering Infant Son

A jury trial is underway for a Staunton man accused of murdering his 1-month-old son in June 2016.

Thirty-year-old Ronald W. Purnell is charged with second-degree murder. He entered Staunton Circuit Court Thursday, March 15, for the start of his two-day trial.

The prosecution says the infant, Michael L. Purnell, suffered from blunt force trauma to the head, and, "never had a chance."

The defense is arguing that the father fell asleep while holding the infant and woke up to find him not breathing.

Jurors listened to Purnell's 9-1-1 call, where he calmly explained he was doing CPR on Michael.

Police who responded to the Churchville Avenue home reported they found the infant unresponsive. Michael was taken to Augusta Health, but was later transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

The infant died on June 30, 2016.

A medical examiner testified to a pattern of injured or broken ribs, both new and old, discovered during Michael’s autopsy. The new rib fractures could have been from CPR, according to the testimony.

Additionally, the infant appeared to have had two skull fractures that did not likely stem from an accident.

Michael's mother testified Thursday that Purnell wanted to shop and go out to eat after the death.

Other witnesses called to testify have included Michael's grandmother, who was reportedly home at the time of the incident, and police officers.

Thursday's proceedings wrapped up after the prosecution rested its case. Jurors will hear the rest of the case, beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.