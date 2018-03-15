Gov. Northam Signs Medical Cannabis Oil Bill Into Law

People in Virginia are now legally able to get a form of medical marijuana for treatment of any diagnosed condition or disease.

On March 9, Governor Ralph Northam signed HB1251 into law. The law expands the defense for possession of medical cannabis oils to any diagnosed condition.

Previously physicians were only permitted to recommend cannabidiol (CBD) or tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THC-A) oils to patients with intractable epilepsy.

Now doctors can decide on a case-by-case basis whether the oils are an appropriate treatment for other disorders.

The new law comes with restrictions, the oil must contain at least 15% CBD or at least 15% THC-A and may have no more than 5% of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Patients and doctors are required to register with the Board of Medicine.

HB 1251 - CBD oil and THC-A oil; certification for use, dispensing:

CBD oil and THC-A oil; certification for use; dispensing. Provides that a practitioner may issue a written certification for the use of cannabidiol (CBD) oil or THC-A oil for the treatment or to alleviate the symptoms of any diagnosed condition or disease determined by the practitioner to benefit from such use. Under current law, a practitioner may only issue such certification for the treatment or to alleviate the symptoms of intractable epilepsy. The bill increases the supply of CBD oil or THC-A oil a pharmaceutical processor may dispense from a 30-day supply to a 90-day supply. The bill reduces the minimum amount of cannabidiol or tetrahydrocannabinol acid per milliliter for a dilution of the Cannabis plant to fall under the definition of CBD oil or THC-A oil, respectively. As introduced, this bill was a recommendation of the Joint Commission on Health Care. The bill contains an emergency clause. This bill is identical to SB 726.

