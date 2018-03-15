Live Burn Training Held for Charlottesville and Albemarle Firefighter Recruits

Central Virginia firefighter recruits are honing their skills and capping off their training, preparing to make the jump from recruit to official firefighter.

Fourteen firefighters from the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County are taking part in the all-day live burn training. It aims to prepare them for what they will ultimately see on the job.

The trainees are tasked with entering structures, locating the blaze, extinguishing it, and rescuing any victims inside. Charlottesville Chief Andrew Baxter says this situational training is about as real as it gets but that it’s controlled to make sure no one gets hurt.

“They’ve been in a very structured recruit academy for the last several weeks and this is sort of the capstone of their training,” he stated. “So they've gone through sort of the crawl - walk - run phase of the training and this is where they put it all together for the first time in a controlled but live fire training environment.”

Chief Baxter also notes that this training is great experience for Charlottesville and Albemarle firefighters in working together, something they have to do all the time in real fires.

The live burn training is set to go all day Thursday and Friday. Charlottesville Fire Department recruits are expected to graduate from training on Tuesday, March 20.

Charlottesville Fire Department

Albemarle County Fire Department

News Release:

New Recruits to Put Their Skills to the Final Test

Charlottesville, Va – The Albemarle County Fire Rescue Recruit Class #13 and the Charlottesville Fire Department Recruit Class 02-18 will be participating in their final live burn training exercises Thursday, March 15th and Friday, March 16th at the Avon Street training grounds.

The recruit academies began around the first of the year and have covered the following topics over the course of the last 10 weeks; building construction, personal protective gear, ropes & knots, search & rescue, advancing & managing hose lines, ladders, ventilation, firefighter survival, incident command, emergency vehicle operations, basic pump operations, hazardous materials operations, community risk reduction, vehicle rescue, and firefighting operations.

During their time in the academy recruits began their day with physical fitness training and incorporated team building exercises throughout their training. This week they have been practicing putting together all of the concepts they learned both in a classroom and practical setting. The live fire training exercises will be their final practical test and will be the culmination of their combined training and education.

These live training fire exercises will take place from 8am to 5pm on Thursday and from 12pm to 8pm on Friday at the Avon Street fire training facility located behind the Joint Security Complex off of Avon Street Extended.