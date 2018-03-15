HPD Investigating Commercial Burglary at Antique Mall

03/15/2018 Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department:

Harrisonburg, Va. – The Harrisonburg Police Department Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating a commercial burglary that occurred in the early morning hours of March 12.

Officers were dispatched to a burglary report that morning at the Rolling Hills Antique Mall when employees arrived and observed the damage.

It appears the suspect gained entry to the business shortly before 4 a.m. The suspect was able to smash two jewelry cases and left with an undisclosed amount of antique jewelry.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. He appears to be around 5’10” to 5’11” and weighs around 220 pounds. The male’s face is covered by a face mask and only allows the suspects eyes to be seen. The suspect is also carrying a black duffle bag with wheels.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).