Quantcast

HPD Investigating Commercial Burglary at Antique Mall

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance image provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department Surveillance image provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department
Surveillance image provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department Surveillance image provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department
Surveillance image provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department Surveillance image provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department

03/15/2018 Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department:

Harrisonburg, Va. – The Harrisonburg Police Department Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating a commercial burglary that occurred in the early morning hours of March 12.

Officers were dispatched to a burglary report that morning at the Rolling Hills Antique Mall when employees arrived and observed the damage.

It appears the suspect gained entry to the business shortly before 4 a.m. The suspect was able to smash two jewelry cases and left with an undisclosed amount of antique jewelry.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. He appears to be around 5’10” to 5’11” and weighs around 220 pounds. The male’s face is covered by a face mask and only allows the suspects eyes to be seen. The suspect is also carrying a black duffle bag with wheels.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).