PVCC to Host Free Annual Job Fair on March 28

03/15/2018 Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:

(Charlottesville, Va.) – Piedmont Virginia Community College will host its 34th Annual Job Fair on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students, alumni and community members will have the opportunity to meet with central Virginia employers offering various jobs and internships.

Held in PVCC’s Main Building at 501 College Drive in Charlottesville, attendees will meet with prospective employers from a variety of industries including hospitality, law enforcement, health care, sales, fire and rescue and finance. Open positions range from full-time, part-time and seasonal.

Attendees are encouraged to prepare for the job fair by bringing résumés, dressing professionally and planning to network. Free parking will be available at the Stultz Center on PVCC's main campus and a shuttle bus will take attendees to the Main Building.

PVCC's Job Fair is sponsored by Charlottesville Radio Group, Monticello Media, Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical Construction, Inc., Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Central Virginia, Student Services Moving and Storage Company, Albemarle County Transportation Services, Roots Natural Kitchen, Compass Counseling Services of Virginia and Western State Hospital.

This event is free and is open to the public. For more information, contact André Luck, PVCC career services manager, at aluck@pvcc.edu or visit www.pvcc.edu/jobfair.