UVA Students Demand End to Gun Violence

Students gathered at the amphitheater to listen to speakers

On Wednesday, March 14, dozens of students at the University of Virginia participated in a march to bring attention to the issue of gun violence. The event wasn't only planned to remember the victims in the Parkland, Florida, shooting, but also to push for a more overarching approach to gun control.

“I also don't ever want to hear the phrase ‘thoughts and prayers’ ever again for as long as I live,” says Raiya Al-Nsour, the vice chair of advocacy for the Minority Rights Coalition. “It doesn't mean anything, and we are calling B.S. now."

To some UVA students, reasons to stop gun violence stem from more than just the Parkland shooting.

"Black men are 13 times more likely to be shot and killed than white men in this country,” says Al-Nsour. “Women on average - 50 women die a month due to intimate partner violence at the hands of a gun. So this issue is a lot larger and it touches a lot more people than people may think."

And after the August 12 events right here in Charlottesville, UVA students feel an even greater need to have their voices heard.

"UVA has seen first-hand what it looks like when campuses aren't secure and when students feel really unsafe in their surroundings," says Virginia Chambers, a second-year student at UVA.

Dozens marched from the UVA amphitheater to the Rotunda Wednesday night.

"We need people like you making sure that this issue is truly an intersectional one," says Al-Nsour.

A number of speakers addressed the crowd at the UVA amphitheater. One speaker was UVA alumnus Uma Loganathan, whose father was a professor at Virginia Tech before he was killed in the 2007 shooting there.

“He was like, ‘I'll see you soon,’ and I said ‘OK,’ and the next time I saw him he was dead,” says Loganathan.

Loganathan, among others, is pushing everyone to get to the polls to push for change.

"Remember: call your representatives, write to them, volunteer for a campaign,” says Loganathan.

Wednesday night’s march was organized by the University of Virginia’s Minority Rights Coalition, which advocates for minority students and diversity.