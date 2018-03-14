Planning Commission Discusses New Measurements for Charlottesville Development

The Charlottesville Planning Commission discussed a special-use permit at its meeting on Wednesday, March 14, that would allow an additional height and residential density for the Dairy Central Project.

Stony Point Design/Build is redeveloping the old Monticello Dairy Building on Grady Avenue. Based on the commission's preliminary talks on Wednesday night, the development could be as high as 65 feet instead of 55 feet, and have 60 units per acre rather than just 43 units.

The commission said neither of these changes would have an adverse impact on the entrance corridor. An official decision has not yet been made on this special-use permit, and the planning commission will vote on it at an upcoming meeting.