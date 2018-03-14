Plans to Bring 127 Apartments to Downtown Charlottesville Move Forward

127 apartments are slated to be built on East Jefferson St.

Plans are moving forward for a development that would bring more than 100 apartments to East Jefferson Street in Charlottesville.

The Charlottesville Planning Commission's vote to approve the site plan on Wednesday, March 14, comes after neighbors expressed concerns that the project is too big and doesn't fit in with the rest of the area.

Charlottesville City Council has already approved a special-use permit that would allow a higher residential density at the site, which gave the green light for the 127 units set to be constructed there.