Solar Panels to be Installed on 90 Acres in Scottsville

Solar panels will be installed on 90 acres of land

A new solar project got the green light to move forward on Wednesday, March 14.

Albemarle County supervisors voted unanimously to approve a special-use permit for the Rivanna Solar Project. This electrical generation facility will have solar panels on about 90 acres of land on Buck Island Road in Scottsville.

SolUnesco is behind the project, and construction should take between 3-6 months to complete.