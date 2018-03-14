Quantcast

Albemarle County Supervisors Approve Changes to Polling Places

Emmy Freedman
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County supervisors have signed off on changes to polling places.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved several changes from the electoral board at its meeting on Wednesday, March 14.

The plans split the Free Bridge Precinct, adding a polling place at Broadus Memorial Baptist Church. It also adds a third polling place in Crozet, and divides the Cale precinct to send some voters to Monticello High School.

"There's been some precincts that have big lines during the day, especially at the peak times early in the morning and after work," says Norman Dill, an Albemarle supervisor. "So it's really important that people have an experience where they can go in, you know, stand in line for a few minutes but not half an hour, 45 minutes."

Other changes move about 3,100 voters from the Brownsville and Crozet precincts to a new location at Western Albemarle High School. The changes are slated to be in effect by the June primary.

    Reported by Henry Graff

Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29.

