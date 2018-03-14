Quantcast

Employees at Zion Crossroads Trucking Company to be Laid-Off in April

Edited by Jennifer Walker
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A trucking company is laying off nearly 200 workers in Zion Crossroads.

Schneider National Carriers notified 181 employees of its facility in the Wal-Mart Distribution Center that they will be laid-off starting at the end of April.

The majority of employees affected by the lay-off are drivers.

In a letter sent to Louisa County, the company says it understands Wal-Mart is contracting with a different carrier which may pick up some or all of the Schneider workers. 

Here is the letter that was released explaining the cease of contract: 