Employees at Zion Crossroads Trucking Company to be Laid-Off in April

A trucking company is laying off nearly 200 workers in Zion Crossroads.

Schneider National Carriers notified 181 employees of its facility in the Wal-Mart Distribution Center that they will be laid-off starting at the end of April.

The majority of employees affected by the lay-off are drivers.

In a letter sent to Louisa County, the company says it understands Wal-Mart is contracting with a different carrier which may pick up some or all of the Schneider workers.

Here is the letter that was released explaining the cease of contract: