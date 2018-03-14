Quantcast

Paramount Theater Offering Tours Through June

Edited by Jennifer Walker
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville's Historic Paramount Theater is inviting members of the community to take a look around behind the scenes.

The Paramount is hosting free tours twice a month now through June.

Guests will learn about the history of the theater dating back to its opening in 1931.

If you wish to walk through, pre-registration for tours is recommended.

Here is a full schedule of the dates: 

  • Wednesday, March 14 at 12:00PM & 5:30PM
  • Saturday, March 17 at 11:00AM
  • Saturday, April 14 at 11:00AM
  • Wednesday, April 25 at 12:00PM & 5:30PM
  • Wednesday, May 16 at 12:00PM & 5:30PM
  • Saturday, May 26 at 11:00AM
  • Tuesday, June 5 at 12:00PM & 5:30PM
  • Saturday, June 9 at 11:00AM 

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

