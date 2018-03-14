Franklin Sentenced to 15 Years for Fatal Shooting on Earhart Street

Twenty-five-year-old Isaiah Franklin was sentenced to 15 years March 14 for his involvement in a shootout.

Franklin plead guilty to second-degree murder back in November and admitted to shooting 23-year-old Denzel Morton on Earhart Street in July of 2016.

Franklin apologized to Morton’s family in court on Wednesday, saying he takes full responsibility for what happened that night.

Judge Moore, who was presiding over the sentencing hearing, took the jury’s recommendation of 15 years.

During the hearing he said, “There’s a lot of heartache in this community from young men carrying and using guns.”

Franklin’s family and friends testified that he was always a good kid, but grew up in a bad environment.