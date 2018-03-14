Albemarle County Among Healthiest Counties in Va., According to New Study

Map which showing the rankings, the lighter the color, the better the ranking

Albemarle County is among the Virginia localities with the healthiest populations.

The new rankings from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Foundation place Albemarle as sixth best in Virginia.

Loudon County came out on top, and the city of Charlottesville comes in 52.

The report takes into account the length and quality of life when determining health outcomes.

The factors that lead them to the outcomes include:

Health Behaviors Tobacco use Diet and exercise Alcohol and drug use Sexual activity

Clinical Care Access to care Quality of care

Social and Economic Factors Education Employment Income Family and social support Community safety

Physical Environment Air and water quality Housing and transit



The organizations who submitted the data hope the results will help community leaders create healthier environments for all.

The Virginia Department of Health has information on what health resources are available in certain areas.