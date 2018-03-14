Central Va. Homeowners Can Receive Kits to Test Drinking Water

People living in Charlottesville and surrounding central Virginia counties can find out exactly how safe their drinking water is.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension provides the testing for $55, and Virginia Tech researchers analyze the samples for metals, bacteria, and more.

Homeowners receive the kits and instructions during a program kick-off meeting on May 21. Results should be back by the end of June.

Virginia Cooperative Extension Press Release:

Albemarle County, the City of Charlottesville and the surrounding counties, March 14, 2018 –

Affordable water testing and information about water quality and well & spring care maintenance will be offered for homeowners through the Virginia Cooperative Extension office in Albemarle County/Charlottesville City in May 2018.

Participants attend a short Kickoff Meeting to receive information about how to collect water samples and a sampling kit. Participants collect samples on a designated day and time and drop off at the sample collection point. Water is analyzed on the Virginia Tech campus for 14 parameters. Once the analysis is complete, results are returned at a final meeting where the water test results are explained, along with information about how to deal with any problems.

Space is limited so register early!

Details can be found at: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1N3Ycb5zlNcr_LjhK1_LD8jsZekXnJCwS