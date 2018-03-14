VSP Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Greene County

Release from Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police Trooper D.C. Palmer is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Greene County.

The crash occurred Feb. 19, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. on Route 657, less than a mile south of Route 610.

A 2013 Toyota sedan was traveling south on Route 657 when it crossed the centerline and struck a jogger running along the northbound travel lane. The vehicle then fled the scene, but state police later located the suspect vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota, Guy C. Wilde, 49, of Barboursville, Va., was charged with one felony count of hit-and-run.

The jogger, Andrew J. Yost, 49, of Barboursville, Va., was transported to UVA Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries March 10, 2018.

The incident remains under investigation.