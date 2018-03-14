Students in Charlottesville and Beyond Take Part in National School Walkout

Thousands of students around the greater-Charlottesville area are showing their support for the victims of the Parkland, FL. school shooting, while also protesting gun violence.

Students across the country left their classrooms around 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 14, for National Walkout Day. It was one month ago that a total of 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were killed. Authorities have charged 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student of the school, with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Some of the students at Charlottesville High School (CHS) led the demonstration speaking into a megaphone calling for change. The students say they want their voices to be heard and for lawmakers to start taking action before another tragedy happens.

“I hope that people will begin to realize that we have a voice, that teenagers are smart, articulate. We’re passionate about our safety, and about the future of this nation, and I hope they realize that this is not a one day thing,” said Fré Halvorson-Taylor, CHS representative to the School Board.

More than 200 CHS students are expected to take part in the March to End Gun Violence later this month in Washington, DC.

Around 100 Monticello High School (MHS) students gathered at the school's football field Wednesday morning. Additional police officers were on hand to ensure safety.

Roughly 500 Albemarle High School (AHS) students walked out into the bus parking lot. Several of those students told NBC29 that no matter what your political party affiliation is, everybody should want to make public schools safer.

Some AHS students say they plan to walk out again in April, and are encouraging people to contact their district representatives.

University of Virginia students also walked out of classes to show support for the Parkland victims.

Students, faculty, and staff gathered on the UVA Lawn to remember the 17 lives lost. After the demonstration, people were invited inside the Rotunda to write letters to their lawmakers, asking for more gun control.

Students in the Shenandoah Valley are also participating in National School Walkout. They walked out of classes, but did not leave the school buildings. Superintendents at Augusta County, Waynesboro and Staunton schools cited safety concerns.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com and tonight on NBC29 HD News at 5 and 6.