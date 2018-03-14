Barboursville Man Wins $100,000 Playing Powerball

03/14/2018 Release from the Virginia Lottery:

Why did Joe Ramos spend an extra dollar for Power Play when he bought his Powerball ticket?

“If I’m going to win, I want to win big!” he said.

That strategy paid off when the Barboursville man matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number in the March 3 drawing. Normally that would win $50,000. However, the Power Play number for that drawing was 2x, which doubled his prize to $100,000.

He bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1849 Seminole Trail in Charlottesville.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 13-17-25-36-40, and the Powerball number was 5. He used Easy Pick, allowing the computer to randomly select the numbers on his ticket.

The retiree said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay bills.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25. For more information on Powerball, visit www.powerball.com.

