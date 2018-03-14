UVA Student Wins National Award from Kennedy Center

A young playwright at the University of Virginia is earning big recognition from the Kennedy Center.

Fourth-year student Micah Watson is this year's winner of the Kennedy Center National Undergraduate Playwriting Award for her play, Canaan.

The program takes submissions from around the country and chooses a winner to get $1,000 and a theatre residency placement.

Watson's play is set in Washington in 1968, and the full length play takes place all on a doorstep.

“And it sort of explores the struggles happening at the end of the civil rights movement. So we're talking about spirituality, love, relationships, all the sort of things. And sort of also generational struggles: One generation wants to keep things one way, and the other generation wants to move forward,” Watson said.

Watson just finished casting roles for her play, which is set to be performed at the end of next month at UVA.