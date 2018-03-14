Nonprofit Brings Complimentary Laundry Services to Charlottesville Residents

Media Release from Vistra Communications:

Current Initiatives (Current), is providing laundry services to lower-income Charlottesville residents, at no cost . The Laundry Project brings renewed hope to thousands of people nationwide by providing the funds and laundry items necessary to wash and dry clothes and linens. Fees are paid for while volunteers assist with laundry services, entertain children, and create a caring space at the laundromat. During the first Laundry Project in Charlottesville in 2017, approximately 240 loads of laundry was done for 28 families.

US Army Jag School LCS Club, Roxie Daisy, Bodo’s Bagels and Ragged Mountain Running Shop are sponsors for the weekend project. Community members can get involved by donating supplies including detergent, quarters (rolls of $10), one-gallon Ziploc bags, garbage bags, coloring books, crayons, fabric softener and laundry baskets.

WHY: With the average cost of eight loads of laundry nearing $35, many families are forced to choose between paying bills and washing their clothes. To ease this expense, Current hosts its Laundry Project to lift a burden many families experience regardless of location.

WHERE: Express Laundry Center located at 121 Maury Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22903

WHEN: Saturday, March 17 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

To learn more about Current Initiatives, visit www.engagethecurrent.org, or view photos of past Laundry Projects at www.laundrybycurrent.org.