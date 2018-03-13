Quantcast

Community Grants Could Be Used to Improve Charlottesville Neighborhoods

Some money in Charlottesville could soon be used to improve the Belmont and Ridge Street neighborhoods.

On Tuesday, March 13, the Charlottesville Planning Commission discussed the first-year action plan of the Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships Program Funds.

In fiscal year 2018 to 2019, Charlottesville could get more than $350,000 in community block grants and more than $50,000 from the Housing and Urban Development. These HUD funds would be used to support low-income housing needs.

This item is now moving forward to Charlottesville City Council.

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

