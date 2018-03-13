Staunton School Board Candidates Answer Questions at Forum

Democrats living in the Shenandoah Valley hosted a forum for Staunton School Board candidates on Tuesday, March 13.

Four of the seven candidates attended Tuesday night’s forum. Those present were Christine Poulson, incumbent Ron Ramsey, Natasha McCurdy, and Ken Venable.

The candidates answered questions about Bessie Weller's accreditation status, the name of and connotations behind Robert E. Lee High School, and took audience questions.

The committee is hosting another forum at its April meeting for the remaining school board candidates, as well as those vying for a seat on Staunton City Council.