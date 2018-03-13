Sen. Deeds Speaks to Valley Democrats on State Budget

Senator Creigh Deeds talked to valley Democrats in Staunton on Tuesday, March 13.

The senator for Virginia's 25th District addressed the Democratic committees of Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County to discuss this past general assembly session.

Deeds says a state legislator’s job is to get a budget passed, and the Virginia legislature didn’t get that done. So, they're heading back to Richmond on April 11 at Governor Northam’s request.

“We've had the opportunity the last several years to get it passed and include Medicaid expansion, which would make a lot of difference to us economically,” says Deeds. “It would help us out in rural areas in particular, but also in inner cities, and it would provide insurance to more than 300,000 Virginians that are basically the working poor."

Deeds says he recognizes that localities are counting on them to pass a budget, and he's confident they'll get the job done - hopefully before the June deadline.