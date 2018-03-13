$15M Donation Allows UVA Business Students to Study Abroad

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A $15 million donation will enable every member of the University of Virginia's incoming class of full-time MBA students to receive paid trips abroad.

The university's Darden School of Business announced Monday that the $15 million donation from the Batten Foundation unlocked a matching gift from the university's Bicentennial Scholars Fund, creating a $30 million endowment for the new Batten Foundation Darden Worldwide Scholarship program.

The gift will be fully funded by 2020 and will allow each full-time MBA student to attend a faculty-led course of seven to 10 days in a foreign country at no incremental cost. These courses typically cost each participant $3,000.

Darden Dean Scott Beardsley says the scholarship makes the business school more affordable.

Darden typically enrolls more than 300 students in each MBA class.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.