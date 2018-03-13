Albemarle Supervisors Hold Meeting to Discuss Proposed Budget

A pair of Albemarle County supervisors hosted another engagement meeting about the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Jack Jouett District Supervisor Diantha McKeel and Rio District Supervisor Ned Gallaway met with people at CATEC on Tuesday, March 13.

The combined budget for the 2019 fiscal year stands at more than $428 million. The real estate tax rate also remains unchanged.

"This is one of the nice things about local politics, you can actually come by and see your representative, talk to us, get your questions answered,” says McKeel. “It's why I think many of us run locally, because we really like to communicate and talk to our community and do good things for the community."

The board will hold another work session on the budget on Tuesday, March 27. Supervisors plan to adopt the budget on April 17.