Local Products Tanner Morris and Bobby Nicholson Impacting UVA Baseball

Sophomore Bobby Nicholson has 0.79 ERA through two starts this season

For Bobby Nicholson walking out to the mound at Disharoon Park, never gets old.

"Definitely, the excitement doesn't go away," says Nicholson. "If anything, the nerves kind of go away. You get a little bit more comfortable."

Nicholson started just one game as a freshman last year.

The Saint Anne's-Belfield product makes his third start of this season Wednesday against JMU.

"Third start you kind of want to focus more on the particulars, just throw a cleaner game," says Nicholson.

Through just over 11 innings, Nicholson has 10 strike outs and a 0.79 ERA.

"He's pitching very consistent baseball for us in the middle of the week and giving us a chance to win," says head coach Brian O'Connor.

"When I used to face him at STAB in practice, I remember a sinking fast ball that was always tough to hit," says freshman short stop Tanner Morris.

Tanner Morris played travel ball and at STAB with Nicholson before transferring to Miller.

"We faced them, my sophomore year I believe at Miller," says Nicholson. "I think I pitched and I'm pretty sure they beat me. I think Tanner got a couple hits off me but I faced Tanner a few times."

"Certainly the local players in Charlottesville and the surrounding communities have been important for our baseball program," says O'Connor. "They are right now and that's proved to be fruitful right now and it will be in the future as well."

Morris has started the last 11 games at short stop for the 'Hoos.

He got his first career home run last week against Davidson and is batting .298 on the season.

"As a hitter you need to take it one AB [At Bat] at a time and forget about what's previously happened," says Morris. "Whether it's a home run or a K [strike out], you kind of need to just move one bat at a time."

"He's got phenomenal plate discipline," says Nicholson. "That's a big thing is he doesn't chase out of the zone."

"We knew when Tanner Morris came here that he'd be an impactful player, " says O'Connor. "He's a talented young man. A good left-handed hitter, that we're going to count on not only this year but for the remainder of his career.