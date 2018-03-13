Orange County High School to Revamp Track

Orange County High School is planning to give its track a much needed face lift.

The high school hasn't been able to host a meet in 6 years because of its outdated track. The current track is only six-lanes wide and made from a material that makes it only suitable for practices.

A $1.35 million revamp will expand the track to eight lanes, swap the concrete material for a rubberized surface, and allow the high school to host competitions.

The project has been in the works since 2013, which is when the high school ripped up its older track.

"We tore the asphalt up because kids were actually hurting themselves on that with ankle and calves problems. So about 5 years ago we tore up the asphalt and put down this fine-stone mix that you see now. It's a cinder material, like we used to run back in the day, but that does not qualify for having our home track meets," Orange County Schools Supervisor for Facilities and Maintenance Doug Arnold.

The track project is set to start in April, during the school's spring break.

Orange County High School hopes to have the new track completed by the end of July.