Owners to Present Plans for Replacing Fire-Damaged Excel Inn

Crews on the scene of a fire that badly damaged the Excel Inn (FILE IMAGE)

The owners of a Charlottesville hotel that a fire destroyed back in May are revealing new details about plans to redevelop the property.

The City Planning Commission is expected to get its first look at designs for Gallery Court Hotel at a meeting Wednesday, March 14.

The seven-story, 72-room, boutique hotel would rise from the rubble of the Excel Inn along Emmet Street.

Owners say the original 1950s-era property was named Gallery Court Motor Hotel.