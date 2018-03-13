Analysis: Atlantic Coast Pipeline Project May Cost Customers Over $1B

Virginia regulators are considering the estimate from a natural gas industry analyst that the Atlantic Coast Pipeline will increase costs for Dominion Energy ratepayers by more than $1 billion.

The analysis suggests the proposed pipeline will cost Dominion customers $1.61 billion to $2.36 billion.

The energy company wanted the State Corporation Commission to throw out that report, which was filed in response to Dominion's Integrated Resource Plan.

Monday, March 12, the commission ordered Dominion to include the analysis in its final long-term plan which is due May 1.