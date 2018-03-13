Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society Announces New Executive Director

03/13/2018 Release from the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society:

Charlottesville, VA, March 13, 2018– The Board of Directors of the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society, an independent, nonprofit educational organization, today named Charlottesville resident Coy Barefoot as the organization’s new Executive Director.

Barefoot is a best-selling author, award-winning journalist, historian, and radio and TV host. He has been researching, writing and teaching about the history of UVA and the Charlottesville region for nearly three decades.

Board President Will Lyster said, “Coy is well known to our community and enjoys the unanimous support of our Board. He is the right person at the right time. He will be a source of exciting new ideas and strong leadership that will help us to rebuild and reinvent the Historical Society for a new era.”

“I first came to the Historical Society 25 years ago as an eager, volunteer tour guide,” Barefoot said. “I met so many wonderful people there who changed the course of my life and instilled in me a passion for our community. All of us who care about the mission of the Historical Society today are committed to recapturing its vital role as one of Charlottesville’s leading civic organizations, one that exemplifies the very best practices in nonprofit board governance, transparency, and inclusiveness. We are planning a host of new programs and projects that will engage all our neighborhoods, touch all walks of life, and

create lasting and positive partnerships. This is an exciting new beginning, and I am thrilled to be part of this important work.”

In addition to hiring Barefoot, the Board has recently appointed three new Directors: Ms. Sheila M. Ford, Dr. Shelley Murphy, and Professor Ervin L. Jordan, Jr. The Board is currently exploring its lease arrangements with the City of Charlottesville, which owns the McIntire Building downtown, where the Society has been located since 1994.

Board of Directors:

Mr. Will Lyster, President

Mr. Angus Arrington, Vice President

Mr. Brian Gallagher, Treasurer

Mr. Andy Graff

Dr. Shelley Murphy

Dr. Ken Wallenborn

Dr. Stephen Levine

Ms. Sheila M. Ford

Prof. Ervin L. Jordan, Jr.

Executive Director: