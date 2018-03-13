Charlottesville Attack Witness Sues Alex Jones, OthersPosted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A former State Department official who became the target of harassment after posting a video showing the car attack during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville is suing right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and others.
Brennan Gilmore's defamation lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Charlottesville.
Gilmore attended the August rally as a counterprotester and captured footage of the deadly attack. His video went viral, and Gilmore was interviewed by national media outlets.
The lawsuit says the defendants' lies about Gilmore "quickly mobilized their army of followers to launch a campaign of harassment and threats" that continue to this day.
The lawsuit seeks damages to compensate Gilmore as well as punitive damages.
The Associated Press sent an inquiry to Jones seeking comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
Charlottesville Attack Witness Sues Alex Jones, Others
A former State Department official who became the target of harassment after posting a video showing the car attack during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville is suing right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and others.
-
Charlottesville Removes Tarps Covering Lee, Jackson Statues
Charlottesville has removed the tarps covering two statues. Crews with the city removed the "mourning shrouds" off the statue of Lee and "Stonewall" Jackson early Wednesday.
-
Richmond Man Charged in Connection to Justice Park Incident
A Richmond man who is accused of removing the tarps covering statues in downtown Charlottesville is facing another charge.
-
Florida Man Charged in Connection to August 12th Beating Extradited
Charlottesville police say Tyler Davis was extradited from Florida to Virginia. He is charged in connection with the beating of DeAndre Harris inside the Market St. Parking Garage.
-
CPD Charge Richmond Man with Trespassing in Connection to Tarp Removals
Charlottesville police have arrested and charged a Richmond man in connection to the recent removal of the tarps covering both the Lee and Jackson statues.
-
Shrouds Removed From Confederate Statues Overnight
Charlottesville police are investigating who removed the shrouds from the Confederate statues overnight on Saturday, February 3. City crews put the black shrouds back up on Sunday, February 4.
-
Cantwell in Court for Motions Hearing
Unite the Right supporter Christopher Cantwell was in court Wednesday for a motions hearing. The judge took a motion for change of venue under advisement, denied a motion for a new prosecutor, but did give Cantwell freedom to move within city limits.
-
Trial Date Set for Man Accused in Death of Heather Heyer
A three-week jury trial for James Alex Fields Jr. is scheduled to begin in November. He is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Heather Heyer.
-