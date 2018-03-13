2nd Staunton Man Dies in Connection to Truck Versus Train Incident

Scene of the fatal crash between a pickup truck and a train in Staunton (FILE IMAGE)

Pickup truck that was involved in a fatal crash with a train in Staunton (FILE IMAGE)

The Staunton Police Department says a second victim has died in connection to an accident at a private train crossing.

Fifty-three-year-old Homer Moats passed away at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, March 13. He was being treated at the University of Virginia Medical Center, and had been listed in critical condition.

Police were called out to the 500 block of Buttermilk Spring Road around 2:15 p.m. Monday, March 12, for a report of a crash between a Dodge pickup truck and a Buckingham Branch train.

According to authorities, the pickup failed to stop for a stop sign at the train crossing.

Forty-six-year-old Eugene Williams died at the scene of the crash.

Both Williams and Moats were traveling inside the pickup truck.

This investigation is ongoing.

03/13/2018 Release from the Staunton Police Department:

The Buckingham Branch train was traveling east at the time of the collision.

The investigation into the crash continues.