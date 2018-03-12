Fundraiser Held for Those Injured in Aug. 12 Car Attack

Although seven months have passed since a car plowed through protesters on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall, time has not healed all wounds.

Some people sustained injuries when a car was driven down 4th Street near Emancipation Park following the Unite the Right rally. Now, many are turning to the community for help since some are still struggling from their injuries.

On Monday, March 12, a new fundraiser began to continue to raise money for those injured during that event on August 12, 2017.

Star Peterson is one of the many who was injured in the car attack. “It’s been a really long road,” says Peterson. “I sustained two spinal fractures, two broken legs, and a broken rib.”

She now uses a cane and still has a fourth surgery to undergo next month on her right leg. “They had to put a ton of hardware in there to kind of reassemble it after it was run over, and the hardware has been harboring an infection so that's been an extra hurdle that's made me pretty sick,” says Peterson.

Peterson is not the only person still recovering from that day. That's why Courtney Commander, who knew Heather Heyer, started the Charlottesville Continuing Survivors Fund.

“People have injuries, you know, that they will be suffering with for possibly the rest of their lives, so people need to pay attention and help out if they can because no one asked for those injuries that day or for anything like that to happen,” says Commander.

Victims are getting money from other sources, too, like the Heal Charlottesville Fund. But Commander says that fund does not cover miscellaneous everyday necessities, like deodorant and laundry detergent.

“People have kids. They need money to support their children being that they have been out of work now for seven months,” says Commander.

Besides taking care of other family members, those injured are struggling to pay for their own medical bills as well.

“The pain patches on my leg, these literally cost two bucks a piece, and I go through four a day and I haven't been working,” says Peterson. “There’s just so many incidental expenses on top of the enormous medical expenses.”

The GoFundMe fundraiser’s goal is set at $15,000, but Commander says there really is not a cap for the money people need. She says the money will go to those with the most need first.

Funds could start being distributed as early as this week. If you want to donate, visit the fund’s page.