Ordinance Presented to Renovate High School in Waynesboro

Waynesboro city leaders took a big step on Monday, March 12, toward making a renovated Waynesboro high school a reality.

Following a public hearing, Waynesboro City Council introduced an ordinance to borrow $21.5 million to fix and build an addition on to the high school.

City planner Mike Hamp says design work is expected to be done by this spring, with work to begin at the end of the school year. City Council will vote on the ordinance at its next meeting on Monday, March 26.