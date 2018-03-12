Quantcast

Grand Jury Indicts Woman on Child Abuse, Eluding Police Charges

Posted: Updated:
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

A Waynesboro woman facing child abuse charges is going to trial.

On Monday, March 12, a grand jury indicted 28-year-old Keshia Rawlings. In September, police say Rawlings recklessly drove with her young children in the car on two separate occasions. At one point, she allegedly drove nearly 80 miles per hour on Lyndhurst Road.

Rawlings is facing multiple charges, including child abuse and eluding police. She is scheduled for a bench trial on May 9.

  • Grand Jury Indicts Woman on Child Abuse, Eluding Police ChargesMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story