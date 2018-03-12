Grand Jury Indicts Woman on Child Abuse, Eluding Police Charges

A Waynesboro woman facing child abuse charges is going to trial.

On Monday, March 12, a grand jury indicted 28-year-old Keshia Rawlings. In September, police say Rawlings recklessly drove with her young children in the car on two separate occasions. At one point, she allegedly drove nearly 80 miles per hour on Lyndhurst Road.

Rawlings is facing multiple charges, including child abuse and eluding police. She is scheduled for a bench trial on May 9.