Waynesboro Man Faces First-Degree Murder Charge

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

A Waynesboro man has been indicted for first-degree murder.

A grand jury delivered a true bill on Monday, March 12, in the case against 36-year-old Jonathan Owen Miller. Miller is accused of killing 25-year-old Rachel Elizabeth Brown at the apartment they shared on Bookerdale Road back in February.

Miller is facing first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. His next scheduled court date is March 28.

  Reported by Tara Todd

