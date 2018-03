Charlottesville Schools Amp Up Resources for Minority Communities

Charlottesville City Schools are working to provide more resources for children in minority communities.

On Monday, March 12, the NAACP held its regular monthly meeting at Burley Middle School. The guest speaker Superintendent Rosa Atkins talked about programs to help African-American families. One such available program is the Early Connections Learning Center.

“With Velvet Coleman, who actually goes out in the community and helps to model for families how they can help their student to develop those early-learning skills in their everyday activities - like having a meal together or walking together, or taking bath time,” says Atkins.

Atkins says you can help your child develop language, math, and early reading skills during a child's first few years. If you want to learn more about the program, call the central office at 434-245-2400.