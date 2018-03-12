UVA Women's Basketball Earns At-Large Bid into NCAA Tournament

University of Virginia Athletics Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The Virginia women's basketball team (18-13) earned an at-large bid to 2018 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament, as announced Monday night (March 12) by the selection committee. The Cavaliers will be a No. 10 seed and will take on 7-seeded California (21-10) on Friday, March 16 at 5 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

The winner of the Virginia-Cal game will meet No. 2-seed South Carolina (26-6) or No. 15-seed North Carolina A&T (23-8) in the second round on Sunday, March 18.

"We are so excited to be playing in the NCAA Tournament," said Virginia head coach Joanne Boyle. "We feel so blessed. This team has worked so hard to get to this point. I am just excited for the team to have the opportunity to play in the tournament. They did a good job this year of taking care of business. We set ourselves up with the non-conference schedule and then in the ACC, doing as much work as we could. I feel really positive about where we are and am excited about the opportunity that we have."

This is the Cavaliers' 25th overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament, but its first since 2010 and the first under head coach Joanne Boyle. The Cavaliers have an all-time record of 33-24 in the tournament including making three-straight trips to the Final Four from 1990-92.

First and second round NCAA Division I Women's Basketball tickets can be obtained directly from the host site. Single-session tickets for the first and second rounds will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tue., March 13. General admission seating is available for $15 (adult) for the first round (both games) and $12 (adult) for the second round. Booklets for the entire weekend are available for $23 and include a general admission ticket for each round. Purchase ticket booklets by calling 1-800-4SC-FANS, visiting the Colonial Life Arena box office during regular business hours or going online at GamecocksOnline.com. Single-sessions tickets are available at TicketMaster.com.